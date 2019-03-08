EP and tab book for Fancy Boy from Tristan Scroggins

Tristan Scroggins, mandolinist with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado – and notoriously elegant stage dresser – has released an instrumental EP, with a transcription book for aspiring pickers to learn his licks.

Both are titled Fancy Boy, and showcase his distinctive style of crosspicking mandolin, derived from the innovative techniques that Jesse McReynolds demonstrated starting back in the 1960s. Five songs are included, all classic jam session standards every 8-stringer ought to know.

A track listing follows:

  • Cluck Old Hen
  • Chinquapin Hunting
  • Big Mon
  • Cumberland Gap
  • Home Sweet Home

Tristan is accompanied on the EP by Megan Lynch on fiddle, Adam Chowning on guitar, and  Tyler Andal on banjo and fiddle.

As a teaser, Scroggins offered to shared this sample, his arrangement of Home Sweet Home, based on the playing of Earl Scruggs.

Fancy Boy, the EP, is available now for digital download online. Pre-orders for the book, which will be shipped next week, can also be placed from Tristan’s bandcamp site.

