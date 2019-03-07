Bluegrass Beyond Borders: Norway’s bluegrass connection

It’s always interesting and intriguing to find a connection between America’s rural roots and the culture of other countries. It’s particularly fascinating to find an intrinsic element in the music made elsewhere that has common cause with bluegrass, nu-grass, grassicana and other wellsprings of heartland tradition.

Consequently, we couldn’t resist the opportunity offered by Bjørn Skarsem, a Norwegian writer, record collector, author and former radio announcer in his native Norway, to share some insights into his country’s embrace of bluegrass and other forms of American music.

“We have always been attracted to American popular culture and have absorbed most varieties in that respect, Bjørn tells us. “This can be explained with the extensive emigration during the 1800s up until World War II, and the fact that our two countries were allies, both militarily and politically. That underscored the absorption of popular culture in general.”

While there hasn’t been a wealth of Norwegian bands making their way to the States, Bjørn says that American artists regularly visit Norway, playing in Oslo in particular. Nevertheless, Norway’s affinity for American music stretches back several decades.

“Probably the earliest examples of Norwegian Americana come from Arne Bendiksen, with his versions of the theme from Timberjack, The Ballad of Davy Crockett, and Tømmer-John from 1955,” Bjørn explained. “He also recorded a handful of other original country and western songs. Bendiksen was a successful entertainer from Bergen, and the coastal city turned out to be the epicenter for this genre in the ’60s and early ’70s.”

Bjørn also said that due to its location, Norway’s western city of Bergen became the stronghold for this music as sailors brought American records home after their tours of duty. “During the 1960s, the city had its own club for bluegrass and related styles called Boot Hill Saloon,” he recalls. “Arne Bendiksen eventually moved to Oslo and became an important figure in national entertainment. Other Bergen artists followed him, the most prominent being Clive Scott, Teddy Nelson, and Lillian Askeland, Norway’s Dolly Parton). Nelson even performed at the Grand Ole Opry in 1981.”

According to Bjørn, the interest in roots music heated up in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s thanks to the emergence of early Americana outfits like The Band, Poco, The Byrds, and The Flying Burrito Brothers. He point to two bands in particular that formed in Bergen — Hole in the Wall, and later, Flying Norwegians.

“Guitarist Rune Walle served in both bands,” Bjørn recalls. “Hole in the Wall made a very strong debut in 1972 with their self-titled first album. The instrumentation was unusual, with the addition of cello, violin, and accordion added to the traditional rock regimen. Unfortunately, the album suffered from poor promotion and it had few sales, causing the band to break up a year later. Walle then established Flying Norwegians, whose second album, 1976‘s Wounded Bird reflected a confident and harmonious country rock sound. The same year, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils discovered Rune’s talents and offered him a place in their ranks. He immediately accepted and toured and recorded with the Daredevils until the early ’80s when he returned to Norway.”