Welcome Cheyanne Flemons!

Posted on by Pamm Tucker

We told you last week about the two releases expected this month from Don Flemons, banjo player, singer, and historian of the importance of African peoples in the development of American music and folk ways. First up was his new album, The Black Cowboy, chronicling the experience of black men in the old west.

That was followed by the announcement this week of the birth of a daughter, Cheyanne Love Kinard Flemons, to his wife, Vania Kinard. She made her entrance on February 17 at 8 lbs, 3 oz, stitching out to 19.5”.

Mother and child are doing well, and we wonder how long before the little Flemons has her hands on a banjo.

Congratulations Dom and Vania, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to Cheyanne!

  • Cheyanne Love Kinard Flemons
  • Dom Flemons and Vania Kinard

