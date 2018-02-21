Saturday images from Joe Val 2018

Saturday at the Joe Val Festival was jammed packed with hot bands on the stages, loads of workshops, and lots of pickin’ in all sorts of areas of the hotel.

Bands came from all over the country and one had come from Europe. Red Wine is a bluegrass band from Italy, and were a blast both on the stage and off. It is so great to see how bluegrass has become a globally-played and appreciated music. Looks like there are bluegrass buddies to be found all over the world these days.

I look forward to meeting some more of our international bluegrassers, and think it is a fun idea that we can now travel around the world to see and take part in bluegrass festivals in other countries. When I come to bluegrass events like Joe Val, it has been illustrated so many times how the music really does a beautiful job of bringing people together, and making the world a funner and friendlier place to be.

Here are some photos and a couple of videos so you can get a taste of the sights and sounds of the festival on Saturday.

First up, Red Wine does a bluegrass versions of Merle Haggard’s Somewhere Between

…followed Bluegrass Collusion with a new take on the John Hardy story in their original number, John Wesley Hardin.

  • Town Mountain at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bluegrass Collusion at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Akira Otsuka leads mandolin workshop at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Alan Bibey and Claire Lynch at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • C.J. Lewandowski with Po' Ramblin' Boys at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • After show party cake at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Claire Lynch at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Loretta Bliss with Blackjack Crossing at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dave Kiputh with the Reunion Band at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt-from-the-Reunion-Band-3
  • ED and the Darellicks at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Eddie and Martha Adcock with Tom Gray telling stories at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hallweay jammin' at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jasper Lorentzen and Jug Rinkel with Po' Ramblin' Boys at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Laura Orshaw with Po' Ramblin' Boys at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Lincoln Meyers with Old 11 at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Lucas Bellotti with Red Wine at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Old 11 at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Phil Leadbetter at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Robert Greer with Town Mountain at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Sammy Lind with Foghorn String Band leads a fiddle workshop at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Silvio Ferretti and Martin Coppo with Red Wine at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Steve Gulley at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardty
  • Slow jam at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Po' Ramblin' Boys with Laura Orshaw at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Reunion Band at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Town Mountain warming up backstage at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Town Mountain at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Town Mountain at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Po' Ramblin' Boys with Laura Orshaw at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt

