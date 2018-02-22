Wednesday at the Florida Bluegrass Classic

May weather in February!! Ideal at the Florida Bluegrass Classic.

Wednesday is potluck and open mic day. Bluegrassers know how to cook and how to eat, and the crowd was the biggest yet. Radio personality Greg Bird entertained during the potluck with old country tunes.

The open mic featured people from Canada, Maryland, Vermont, Georgia, Florida, and a few from “parts unknown”. The age range ran from 82 years young Willie Miller, to 10 year old Gabriella Rose. Remember this girl’s name. She has a special voice.

A gentleman named Pete is a Dobro player and his Jack Russell Terrier harmonized with him while he was singing. The audience had a good laugh. There were enough singers and players for a three hour show.

Thursday brings Greg Bird, Kenny Stinson, and Nothin’ Fancy to the Classic stage.

Join us from warm weather and hot music!