Two Ol’ Country Boys Like Us from Larry and Ronnie

I’m in Nashville this weekend for the 36th annual convention of the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America. A number of artists are taking advantage of this opportunity to release new music today as SPBGMA gets into high gear, and we’ll have a couple of them posted today on the site.

Next up is a single from the upcoming album from The Larry Stephenson Band, 30, which celebrates the group’s 30th anniversary in bluegrass. It’s one that Larry wrote with his good buddy, Ronnie Bowman, which they also sing as a duet. Two Ol’ Country Boys Like Us is a semi-biographical number about growing up in the bluegrass world, and the fun these two have had together along the way.

Here’s a taste…

Larry will be prominent here in town during SPBGMA, playing tonight at The Station Inn, and Saturday night on the main stage at the convention.

Two Ol’ Country Boys Like Us is available now from iTunes and CDBaby