Travelin’ McCourys on Jam In The Van

Posted on by John Lawless

When The Travelin’ McCourys appeared at the High Sierra Music Festival in Quincy, CA last month, they stepped in to the Jam Van and recorded several videos for the Jam In The Van web series. The Van is a solar-powered mobile recording studio that tours the US looking for opportunities to record unique and interesting music wherever they find it.

The guys cut three songs live in the Van, Limehouse Blues, Let Her Go, and Travelin’, which you can see below.

You can watch the other video performances on the Jam In The Van web site.

