Track Premiere: She’s Gone by David Grier

To kick off promotions for his upcoming album, Ways Of The World, Nashville guitar wizard David Grier is previewing a track today, and sharing it with our readers.

True to expectations, the new project features plenty of quirky guitar instrumentals, but as he told us at SPBGMA earlier this month, “This time I sing!”

And so he does. You can hear the bearded one warble on this fast-moving bluegrass number, She’s Gone, assisted by Casey Campbell on mandolin, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Cory Walker on banjo, and Dennis Crouch on bass.

Ways Of The World is set for release on March 29. No digital release this time, so you’ll need to order this one on CD from David, and make your own digital version.

Radio programmers can request the single/album by contacting Katie Keller at The Press House.

Pre-orders are available now online. It’s a good’n.