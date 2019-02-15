Leftover Salmon launches Boogie at the Broadmoor

Leftover Salmon is moving their annual winter newgrass experience to a new venue in 2019.

After 4 years at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado, they are moving to the Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs, March 22-24. The event has been rechristened as well, in true Salmon style, as Boogie at the Broadmoor. The band promises three days of first class dining, five star service, and many of their favorite entertainers at a classic old hotel.

When we spoke with guitarist and vocalist Vince Herman about it this week, he was clearly excited about this new venture, and what they could offer to folks who make the trip out to Colorado Springs to be with them.

“After many years of thinking about a winter festival, we finally did it at The Stanley near Denver. But when we looked to go bigger, we couldn’t get the same deal there.

People need a festival in the winter. It’s a pretty nice tent you get to stay in. There’s nothing wrong with staying in a nice hotel, especially as we get older. It’s a fun substitute for the summer fest.

The Broadmoor is an historic hotel, close to 100 years old. They offer horseback riding, hiking, climbing, fly fishing, all sorts of things.”

Invited to perform are a who’s who on the more progressive side of the bluegrass/acoustic spectrum. Of course Leftover Salmon will be there all three days, with appearances by Sam Bush, The Bluegrass Generals, The Sweet Lillies, and many others.

Herman says that they are especially pleased to welcome The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, who will play on Sunday as one of the stops on their 50th anniversary tour.

“Really psyched to have the Dirt Band. They really fit the vibe of what we’re trying to do. It’s a special thing when they get together, and it’s the kind of fun we like to have.”

Some of the artists may not be familiar to everyone who follows bluegrass, so we asked Vince to describe the overall vibe of the bands who will be featured.

“It’s definitely a bunch of progressive bluegrass, some neo-Memphis soul, great folky bands, bands like us that like to play a whole lot of styles. The lineup represents a pretty wide use of bluegrass instruments, with a strong acknowledgement of the roots. Just comfortable stuff that we like.”

For their Sunday set, Leftover Salmon will do their Living Room show, which is based around the stories in the new book by Tim Newby, Thirty Years of Festival, which cover the entire history of the band. The book releases this month, and will be available for sale during Boogie at the Broadmoor.

“Doing this acoustic tour we’re all sitting down, so that is good for Andy who is still recovering from a broken leg. The Living Room tour has been really fun, pushing stories for the book. It’s gotten a great reaction – didn’t know how the crowds would take it, but it has worked.

Getting into our 30th year, we are pursuing the sort of things that we enjoy doing.”

You can find full details about Boogie at the Broadmoor online.