Top 30 bluegrass songs for 2016

Posted on by John Lawless

Based on the results of our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, which compiles the playlists of dozens of bluegrass radio hosts around the United States, we can also offer this list of the Top 30 most played bluegrass songs of 2016.

ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS SPINS

1

 Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive Around The Corner John Boy & Billy Milan Miller, Thomm Jutz

6031

2

 Irene Kelley Carolina Wind Mountain Fever Milan Miller, Thomm Jutz, Irene Kelley

5765

3

 Buddy Melton & Milan Miller Adeline Melton & Miller Music Milan Miller

4914

4

 Kenny & Amanda Smith Band You Know That I Would Farm Boy Records Ed Williams

4749

5

 Volume 5 I Am A Drifter Mountain Fever Donna Ulisse, Marc Rossi

4727

6

 Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice Longneck Blues Mountain Fever Mike O’Reilly

4512

7

 Earls of Leicester The Train That Carried My Girl From Town Rounder Doc Watson

4323

8

 Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle Aim High Rural Rhythm Mark Simos, Jon Weisberger

4212

9

 Dave Adkins Change Her Mind Mountain Fever Dave Adkins

4092

10

 The Grascals I Know Better Mountain Home Billy Droze, Christopher J. Meyers

3950

11

 Trinity River Band Come Back Train Orange Blossom Records Jerry Salley, Cassidy Lynn Alexander

3814

12

 Special Consensus Long I Ride Compass Robbie Fulks

3680

13

 Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers All Dressed Up Rebel Jerry Salley

3491

14

 Flashback Foxhounds and Fiddles Pinecastle Richard Bennett, Don Rigsby

3390

15

 Flatt Lonesome You’re The One Mountain Home Dwight Yoakam

3176

16

 The Boxcars I’m Dreaming of You Mountain Home Chris West

3078

17

 Curtis Wright Going Through Carolina Voxhall Records Curtis Wright, Jerry Salley

3070

18

 Spinney Brothers Living The Dream Mountain Fever Ricky Spinney, Ryan Roberts

3039

19

 Alan Bibey & Grasstowne I’m Country Mountain Fever Wes Golding

2955

20

 Boxcars Familiar With The Ground Mountain Home Keith Garrett

2929

21

 Jeff White Run Little Rabbit Run Jeff White Bluegrass Records David Akeman

2781

22

 Volume 5 95 Years Mountain Fever Carter Moore

2700

23

 Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out Cottontown Break-A-String Mark Brink Brinkman, Becky Buller

2625

24

 Grascals Sweet Little Mountain Girl Mountain Home James Ray Edwards, Sharlene Hazelwood

2598

25

 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers One Night In Paducah Mountain Home Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger

2542

26

 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Tonight I’m Gonna Ride Mountain Home Chris Jones

2483

27

 Dave Adkins Sold Mountain Fever Rich Fagan, Rob Royer

2478

28

 Balsam Range Blue Collar Dreams Mountain Home Aaron Bibelhauser

2383

29

 Dale Ann Bradley Sweetheart of the Pines Pinecastle Emmylou Harris, Paul Kennerley

2325

30

 Flatt Lonesome Mixed Up Mess Of A Heart Flatt Lonesome Tommy Collins, Merle Haggard

2119

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy

  • Albert Jmje

    I’m searching for a song I heard recently on bluegrass junction, it was sung by what sounded to be a younger lady? It was about her life in a holler in Kentucky, the hard times, and she mentioned coal and a coal train. That’s about all I remember but it was a great song. Any help would be great, I want my wife to hear it. I think she would appreciate it as she’s from Eastern Kentucky.