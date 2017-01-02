Top 30 bluegrass songs for 2016

Based on the results of our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, which compiles the playlists of dozens of bluegrass radio hosts around the United States, we can also offer this list of the Top 30 most played bluegrass songs of 2016.
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|LABEL
|SONGWRITERS
|SPINS
|
1
|Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive
|Around The Corner
|John Boy & Billy
|Milan Miller, Thomm Jutz
|
6031
|
2
|Irene Kelley
|Carolina Wind
|Mountain Fever
|Milan Miller, Thomm Jutz, Irene Kelley
|
5765
|
3
|Buddy Melton & Milan Miller
|Adeline
|Melton & Miller Music
|Milan Miller
|
4914
|
4
|Kenny & Amanda Smith Band
|You Know That I Would
|Farm Boy Records
|Ed Williams
|
4749
|
5
|Volume 5
|I Am A Drifter
|Mountain Fever
|Donna Ulisse, Marc Rossi
|
4727
|
6
|Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice
|Longneck Blues
|Mountain Fever
|Mike O’Reilly
|
4512
|
7
|Earls of Leicester
|The Train That Carried My Girl From Town
|Rounder
|Doc Watson
|
4323
|
8
|Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle
|Aim High
|Rural Rhythm
|Mark Simos, Jon Weisberger
|
4212
|
9
|Dave Adkins
|Change Her Mind
|Mountain Fever
|Dave Adkins
|
4092
|
10
|The Grascals
|I Know Better
|Mountain Home
|Billy Droze, Christopher J. Meyers
|
3950
|
11
|Trinity River Band
|Come Back Train
|Orange Blossom Records
|Jerry Salley, Cassidy Lynn Alexander
|
3814
|
12
|Special Consensus
|Long I Ride
|Compass
|Robbie Fulks
|
3680
|
13
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
|All Dressed Up
|Rebel
|Jerry Salley
|
3491
|
14
|Flashback
|Foxhounds and Fiddles
|Pinecastle
|Richard Bennett, Don Rigsby
|
3390
|
15
|Flatt Lonesome
|You’re The One
|Mountain Home
|Dwight Yoakam
|
3176
|
16
|The Boxcars
|I’m Dreaming of You
|Mountain Home
|Chris West
|
3078
|
17
|Curtis Wright
|Going Through Carolina
|Voxhall Records
|Curtis Wright, Jerry Salley
|
3070
|
18
|Spinney Brothers
|Living The Dream
|Mountain Fever
|Ricky Spinney, Ryan Roberts
|
3039
|
19
|Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
|I’m Country
|Mountain Fever
|Wes Golding
|
2955
|
20
|Boxcars
|Familiar With The Ground
|Mountain Home
|Keith Garrett
|
2929
|
21
|Jeff White
|Run Little Rabbit Run
|Jeff White Bluegrass Records
|David Akeman
|
2781
|
22
|Volume 5
|95 Years
|Mountain Fever
|Carter Moore
|
2700
|
23
|Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
|Cottontown
|Break-A-String
|Mark Brink Brinkman, Becky Buller
|
2625
|
24
|Grascals
|Sweet Little Mountain Girl
|Mountain Home
|James Ray Edwards, Sharlene Hazelwood
|
2598
|
25
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|One Night In Paducah
|Mountain Home
|Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger
|
2542
|
26
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|Tonight I’m Gonna Ride
|Mountain Home
|Chris Jones
|
2483
|
27
|Dave Adkins
|Sold
|Mountain Fever
|Rich Fagan, Rob Royer
|
2478
|
28
|Balsam Range
|Blue Collar Dreams
|Mountain Home
|Aaron Bibelhauser
|
2383
|
29
|Dale Ann Bradley
|Sweetheart of the Pines
|Pinecastle
|Emmylou Harris, Paul Kennerley
|
2325
|
30
|Flatt Lonesome
|Mixed Up Mess Of A Heart
|Flatt Lonesome
|Tommy Collins, Merle Haggard
|
2119