Tommy Long back with Carolina Road

It’s been almost exactly a year since Tommy Long stepped away from his position as guitarist and lead vocalist for Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road. The move was necessitated by a diagnosis of throat cancer last March, with treatment specified that ruled out running the road singing bluegrass.

But now, 12 months later, Tommy has survived the rigors of radiation therapy and the unpleasantness of getting nourishment from a feeding tube, and is returning to the band having beaten the cancer. Lorraine and the boys are rolling down to Florida today to perform tomorrow at the 14th Annual Palatka Bluegrass Festival at the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, with Long in tow.

Tommy had managed to croak out a tune or two with the band in November on Larry Effaw’s bluegrass cruise, and now feels ready to return to the band full time. Lorraine and his other bandmates are delighted to have him back, as are all his many fans made while touring with the group this past few years.

Fundraising continues to help Long and his family with uncovered medical bills, and the loss of income since last winter. A GoFundMe page has been established to accept donations online.

The audience at Palatka is sure to offer him a warm welcome, and we’re certain the whole bluegrass world joins us in saying, welcome back Tommy!