More on last weekend’s Ernie Thacker benefit

Organizer Ernie Evans shared some further details about the benefit concert he put on with his company, Evans Media Source, last Saturday, and about which we posted on Monday. They raised $10,000 for Ernie and his family, and had provided a live stream for Thacker to watch of the music and tributes.

The two Ernies had been friends since their youth, and Evans leapt into action as soon as he learned that Thacker many injuries and ailments left over from a car crash in 2006 could no longer be treated medically. He sent this report to share the story, and to offer thanks and credit to all the folks who assisted with the concert.

“Ernie had called me right after the unfortunate news was received from the head doctor of a team of physicians, informing him that he would not survive the diagnosis of Osteomyelitis now migrating up through his spine. We spoke at length as he shared his feelings and concerns. His request was help to keep his wife, Karen Thacker, from having to endure the debt from funeral expenses as he was uninsured. He also expressed to me that she has been his full time care giver and will immediately be unemployed with no source of income. Debi and I went to work on assembling a benefit show right away. Our work as promoters realy came in handy as we produced this show from a thousand miles away in Florida. Our first order of business was to establish a team to handle various components of an event, and do it in a short amount of time. Time was never on our side because we were uncertain of Ernie’s time line, and more than anything, we wanted to releive our dear friend of the stress of the pressure the finances were putting on him in his final days. There are so many to thank but I want to thank our production team, the bands, the donors and the attendees. Thier generous contributions of time and compassion are what truly made this a success. Ernie was not able to be there but we streamed the event live for him to hear from his room at the hospital. I was also able to pipe him into the PA so he could call in at any time. He made two calls to thank everyone and the bands. It was a heart warming night with more energy in one room than I have ever seen. The room stayed packed most of the day and into the night with an enthusiastic audience. Debi and I drove to Ohio in the middle of our busy season, so we had to drive back immediately folliowng the event.”

Bands who participated with no fee:

Crabgrass

Jeff Brown and Darrell Webb with Still Lonesome

Ernie Evans

Junior Sisk

Larry Cordle

Larry Efaw and The Bluegrass Mountaineers

Don Rigsby

Dave Adkins

Sammy Adkins and The Sandy Hook Mtn Boys

Ralph Stanley II and The Clinch Mountain Boys

Cannie Creek

Evans Brothers

Matt Thacker Route 23 Reunion Band

Arlin Brandford served as master of ceremonies.

Thacker shared these words after the concert concluded…