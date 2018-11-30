Time To Go Home video from The King James Boys

Pinecastle Records has released a music video for the title cut on their current album for The King James Boys, Time To Go Home.

The Boys’ speciality is bluegrass music with Southern Gospel vocal harmonies, and that’s exactly what they deliver here. They shot the video at their home church in Cowpens, SC, where the group was formed back in 1994, with no intention of singing anywhere but in church. But as word of the group began to spread, they started visiting other churches to sing, and now they tour all over the southeastern US.

Randy Spencer plays guitar and sings lead, with Cole Spencer on bass, Milom Williams on mandolin, Curtis Lewis on banjo, and Jerry Dover on bass vocals.

You can follow their tour schedule online.