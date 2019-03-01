Tim Lovelace offers bluegrass comedy on Bluegrass Sessions

Comedian Tim Lovelace is stepping into the bluegrass world with a new album that combines his love for the music with his squeaky-clean, G-rated comedy. Combine the two, and you end up with Living In A Coffee World – The Bluegrass Sessions, available now from StowTown Records.

Tim’s show has always been family friendly, and so is his music. Working the church and theater circuit, he has built a loyal following for his positive life lessons presented with humor, mixed in with his hilarious songs.

Now he has a whole album of them, performed by some of the top bluegrass artists in the country, and co-produced by Darrell Webb. Guest performers include Rhonda Vincent, Matt Leadbetter, Stephen Burwell, and Gary Davis, plus Webb on banjo, guitar, and mandolin.

For Tim, it was a dream come true to record with some of his favorite artists.

“I am overjoyed to have two of the greatest vocalists and instrumentalists in bluegrass today on these songs. To have the talented Darrell Webb singing tenor above me and the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent, singing above Darrell, I thought I would have to stand on an apple crate just to sing under them! We had too much fun with these songs, and I hope everyone has a laugh with us!”

The title track has been released as a single to radio. Here’s a taste… a sip?

You can find Living In A Coffee World wherever you download music online, and on CD or DVD directly from the artist. Radio programmers can download the single now from AirPlay Direct.