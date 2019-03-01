Bourbon Hound video from Della Mae

Rounder Records has released a music video for Bourbon Hound, the opening track on Della Mae’s new EP, The Butcher Shoppe.

It’s a hard-charging drinking song, done up in a string swing style, with a rowdy feel not unlike the band’s upbeat stage show. To capture just the right vibe, they brought in filmmaker Ryan Nolan to shoot a party scene that turns into a live performance. What he filmed was caught in a single shot, following the ladies and their gentlemen and friends through a Nashville house party – with bourbon to spare.

If you’re hip to the young Nashville string music scene, you may recognize a number of the guests at this little soirée.

The song was written and is sung by guitarist Celia Woodsmith, supported by the Dellas – Jenni Lyn Gardner on mandolin, Zoe Guigueno on bass, and Kimber Ludiker on fiddle.

The Butcher Shoppe is released today, and can be found wherever you stream or download music online.

Della Mae also launches their spring tour tonight in Raleigh, NC, with additional stops all across the US in the next few months. You can find their full schedule online.