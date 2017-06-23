Thursday photos from Charlotte, MI

The stage show of the 45th Charlotte Bluegrass Festival opened with the traditional mountain sound of Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers. The Michigan Mafia String Band followed with their mix of bluegrass, folk, and edgy progressive music. Harbourtown was next to bring their brand of good bluegrass to the stage. New County Grass finished out the evening show. The final two sets of the evening were unamplified sets performed in the crowd’s lap. A thunderstorm caused the sound system to be shut down, but the festival continued to the audience’s delight.

Friday brings the Corn Fed Girls, Hammertowne, Nothin’ Fancy, The Edgar Loudermilk Band, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, and David Parmley and the Cardinal Tradition to the Charlotte stage.