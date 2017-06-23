Thursday photos from Charlotte, MI

Posted on by Bill Warren

The stage show of the 45th Charlotte Bluegrass Festival opened with the traditional mountain sound of Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers. The Michigan Mafia String Band followed with their mix of bluegrass, folk, and edgy progressive music. Harbourtown was next to bring their brand of good bluegrass to the stage. New County Grass finished out the evening show. The final two sets of the evening were unamplified sets performed in the crowd’s lap. A thunderstorm caused the sound system to be shut down, but the festival continued to the audience’s delight.

Friday brings the Corn Fed Girls, Hammertowne, Nothin’ Fancy, The Edgar Loudermilk Band, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, and David Parmley and the Cardinal Tradition to the Charlotte stage.

  • Larry Efaw & the Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2017 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Larry Efaw & the Bluegrass Mountaineers at the 2017 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Michigan Mafia String Band at the 2017 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Michigan Mafia String Band at the 2017 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Harbourtown at the 2017 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Harbourtown at the 2017 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • New Country Grass at the 2017 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • New Country Grass at the 2017 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Harbourtown plays without amplification after a thunderstorm sht down the sound system at the 2017 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • Harbourtown plays without amplification after a thunderstorm sht down the sound system at the 2017 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • New Country Grass plays without amplification after a thunderstorm sht down the sound system at the 2017 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
  • The music continues without amplification after a thunderstorm sht down the sound system at the 2017 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

