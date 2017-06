Old time icon Bruce Molsky and his Molsky’s Mountain Drifters have shared a new music video of them performing Fiddler’s Dream at The Old-Time Tiki Parlour in Los Angeles.

In addition to Bruce on fiddle, the Drifters are Allison de Groot on banjo and Stash Wyslouch on guitar.

Check them out as they play a super melodic version of this classic old tune.