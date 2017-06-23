Rattle Dem Bones – Barry Patton

Patton was born with music in his “BONES.” Both his granddad, Lue Berline, and his uncle, Byron Berline were/are champion fiddlers. Lue Berline had played with Hiatt for years, and Byron, well, he was just something else. Byron may have helped lay the roots of NEW Grass, while you can’t give him 100% credit, he definitely was one of the pioneers of the style. “My uncle was playing with The Rolling Stones, and I just wanted to fit in with the bluegrass world,” said Patton.

“Bones” Patton plays double fisted, which means he plays bones with both hands. This means one of two things. Either he is replicating the same rhythm with both hands, or he he has separate patterns going in each. Barry was a former drummer, so playing two rhythms simultaneously is common. Double fisting on the bones, on the other hand, is extremely rare and only the best of the best can play with both hands. So, one can without a doubt, put Patton in the best of the best category.

Barry Patton has gone from his hometown of Winfield, KS to China, Broadway (NY), and even to Hollywood, with his rhythm sticks in hand. The Byron Berline Band entertained sold out crowds in China (2005); performed at the afterparty held at the Tavern on The Green for the production of Oklahoma in NY (2002), and Deadwood, an HBO series, in Hollywood (which ran from 2004-2006). Berline and Patton had a guest performance on Fox & Friends while in New York. Patton says: “I couldn’t have imagined where these bones have taken me. They have taken me to places I never dreamed about.”

Speaking of dreams, at the young age of 17, Barry Patton auditioned with Mason Williams, Composer of the hit instrumental, Classical Gas. Patton not only made the audition, but became THE bones player for Williams. “That day is one of the highest peaks of my career,” Barry remembers.

From a passion for pickin’ to a ‘bone’ified place, Barry ‘Bones’ Patton and his wife Rene have opened Patton’s Pickin’ Parlor located in Winfield.

“We are very excited to be able to offer a little taste of bluegrass to the community,” said Barry. “We share a dream of being able to establish a small music venue and music store so that people of all ages can come and experience music. I don’t know where I’d be now if I had never been exposed to music. It’s taken me all over the world! Rene and I just wanted to open that same opportunity to others.”