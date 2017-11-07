Things moving fast for Midnight Skyracer

Things move quickly in today’s digital world, and it seems that its market is clamoring for more Anglo-Irish girl power bluegrass, as newly-formed Midnight Skyracer describes themselves.

The five piece, all-female band from England and Ireland just launched in the spring of 2017, and have found that immediate demand for live performances and a studio recording are intense. These talented young women, two of whom are siblings, got together after meeting at folk and bluegrass venues in the UK. After posting a number of videos on YouTube of their aggressive sound, requests started coming in from close to home, and from bluegrass lovers in the US and Europe as well.

Leanne Thorose is on mandolin, Tabitha Agnew on banjo, Laura Carrivick on fiddle, Charlotte Carrivick on guitar, and Eleanor Wilkie on bass. All the girls sing, with Leanne and Tabitha handling the bulk of the lead vocals.

They’ve created this video for an ongoing Kickstarter campaign which has already beat its initial funding goal, with 25 days left to go.