Two new bluegrass bands emerge in the UK

We’ve been notified of the launch of two new bluegrass groups in the UK, made up of the members from a pair of young family groups in England and Ireland, and some of their hot pickin’ friends.

If you’ve followed the bluegrass and acoustic music scene in this part of the world, you should already be familiar with The Carrivick Sisters, Laura and Charlotte, who have performed on British folk stages since they were in their early teens. More recently they have served as one half of the acoustic quartet, Cardboard Fox, and now form the basis of Midnight Skyracer.

Laura is on fiddle and reso-guitar, with Charlotte on guitar. The group is completed by Leanne Thorose on mandolin, Eleanor Wilkie on bass, and Tabitha Agnew on banjo. Young Tabitha, at only 18, is the baby in the band, but has already made her presence felt in the UK acoustic world through her work with her two brothers in Ireland’s Cup O’Joe. She is an exceptionally skilled banjoist, especially given her age, and has garnered wide attention through videos with her brothers online.

All the girls sing, taking turns at the leads. In this debut video shot by Charlotte’s husband John Breese, Leanne is out front on their cover of Mountain Heart’s 2006 hit, I’m Just Here To Ride the Train.

On the other side of the gender divide is The Propane Brothers, featuring the two Agnew brothers from Cup O’Joe (Reuben and Benjamin) on guitar and bass, with Kieran Towers on fiddle, Joe Tozer on mandolin, and John Breese on banjo.