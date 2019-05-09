There Ain’t No End To This Road from the All Stars of Bluegrass

All Stars of Bluegrass is what Phil Leadbetter is calling his new band, featuring a rotating cast of musicians drawn the the very best our music has to offer.

Phil has a core band, featuring himself on reso-guitar, Robert Hale on guitar, Alan Bibey on mandolin, Steve Gulley on bass, and Jason Burleson on banjo. Around them, he will bring in other guest performers like Claire Lynch, Kenny & Amanda Smith, Missy Raines, Paul Brewster, Adam Haynes, Ashby Frank, and Tim Dishman.

Of course, all of these artists are committed to other groups or their own solo careers, so shows will only be scheduled as the various commitments allow. But Phil has been working on an album with all these bluegrass icons, and a first single has been released today.

It’s a song called There Ain’t No End To This Road, recorded with Phil and his core band. The song was written by Neil Thrasher, Michael Dulaney, and Kent Blazy, and Robert Hale takes the lead vocal.

Here’s a taste.

You can find the single now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get it from AirPlay Direct.

Phil tells us that one more single will release this summer before the full project hits later this year on Pinecastle.