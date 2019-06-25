The Wall from Che Apalache

Che Apalache has generated quite a buzz in the US this past year, through a number of short tours from their native Argentina to clubs and festivals here that appreciate traditional string music.

The band’s genesis is unique, as is their sound. They were founded by Joe Troop, a North Carolinian by birth who emigrated to Argentina as an adult, who took his love for Appalachian music with him to his new country. There he found others who also loved the string band sound, and began teaching them the finer points of the music. Before long they had a band, initially focused on American bluegrass. But soon the influences of Andean folk music worked their way into their repertoire, and an interesting hybrid developed.

Some have described Che Apalache as Latingrass, an appellation that just might stick as their new album, Rearrange My Heart, hits August 9 on Free Dirt Records. It was produced by Béla Fleck, who saw the band and was so impressed by their sound that he signed right away.

In addition to Troop on fiddle, the group includes Argentineans Franco Martino on guitar and Martin Bobrik on mandolin, with Pau Barjau from Mexico on banjo.

Here is a live video of one the tracks from the album, one that was inspired old time church harmony called The Wall. In it, you can hear that Troop has picked up some of the populist, anti-American leftism endemic in South America along with the musical influences, as he rails against proposed US immigration policy.

Che Apalache will be touring in the US in July and August. Check the schedule online to see if you might have a chance to see them near you.