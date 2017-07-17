The rains they came to Grey Fox on Thursday

The fields and woods of the Walsh Farm were once again full with top notch music, people, instruments, tents, RVs, and what-have-you for another year of the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival. There were lots of familiar faces, hugs, and reunions. Many of the same favorite vendors and stages were on site as well as some new features, events, people, and music throughout the week.

One new addition this year was the Day Stage up on the High Meadow. To try to keep folks as comfortable and happy as possible, Grey Fox decided to add another big tent so that the audience watching the big acts at the High Meadow Stage could be in out of the sun and/or rain. This stage was used until dinner break time for that stage (around 5:30 p.m.). Then the evening shows were back on the regular open High Meadow Stage with people dancing, sitting, or lounging on the hill side.

Another cool but less noticeable new addition this year was the presence of a lovely Mongolian style yurt in the campground in the Artist Camping area. The yurt was the home base and recording studio for D’Addario Strings. D’Addario has been a sponsor of Grey Fox for the last 6 years, but this year they decided to do some recordings in the campground as well. They had an onsite crew and were recording live interviews and performances with some of the bands of the festival. If folks are interested in checking out the video sessions they will be posted soon on the D’Addario YouTube channel. They recorded the following folks during the late evening hours in their lovely yurt.