The rains they came to Grey Fox on Thursday

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

The fields and woods of the Walsh Farm were once again full with top notch music, people, instruments, tents, RVs, and what-have-you for another year of the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival. There were lots of familiar faces, hugs, and reunions. Many of the same favorite vendors and stages were on site as well as some new features, events, people, and music throughout the week.

One new addition this year was the Day Stage up on the High Meadow. To try to keep folks as comfortable and happy as possible, Grey Fox decided to add another big tent so that the audience watching the big acts at the High Meadow Stage could be in out of the sun and/or rain. This stage was used until dinner break time for that stage (around 5:30 p.m.). Then the evening shows were back on the regular open High Meadow Stage with people dancing, sitting, or lounging on the hill side.

Another cool but less noticeable new addition this year was the presence of a lovely Mongolian style yurt in the campground in the Artist Camping area. The yurt was the home base and recording studio for D’Addario Strings. D’Addario has been a sponsor of Grey Fox for the last 6 years, but this year they decided to do some recordings in the campground as well. They had an onsite crew and were recording live interviews and performances with some of the bands of the festival. If folks are interested in checking out the video sessions they will be posted soon on the D’Addario YouTube channel. They recorded the following folks during the late evening hours in their lovely yurt.

  • Thursday – Lyndsay Lou & the Flatbellys with Dry Branch
  • Friday – Frank Solivan and the Dirty Kitchen with Steak Trout Revival
  • Saturday – Della Mae + Friends
  • The D'Addario recording studio/yurt at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Young bluegrass fan at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mo'Mojo at the Catskill Stage (dance tent) at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Steel Drivers at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Steel Drivers at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Steel Drivers dancin' on stage at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Steel Drivers - those darn mandolin strings at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Ronnie and Del MCoury at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Recording in the rain at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mo'Mojo band at the Catskill Stage (dance tent) at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Lisa Kay Howard Hughes emceed the High Meadow Stage at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Joyce Rossbach calls dances at the Kids Academy while the teachers play at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Joyce Rossbach calls dances at the Kids Academy while the teachers play for the dancers at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academydance lessons at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dancing at the Kids Academy at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jeffrey Phelps riding his homemade bicyle in campground at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jay Starling of Cabinet on daytime High Meadow stage at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jason Carter of Del MCoury Band at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jason Carter and Ronnie and Rob McCoury of Del MCoury Band at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • High Meadow stage early evening audience not stopped by rain at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hard working photographers shoot photos in the rain at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Filming in the rain at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Festival fan at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dylan Skursky and Jay Starling of Cabinet-on at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt-daytime-High-Meadow-stage
  • Campsite party in campground at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Campsite party in campground at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Cabinetmembers (Pappy Biando - banjo, Josh Kavis - drums, Dylan Skursky - bass) at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Balsam Range at the new daytime (covered) High Meadow stage at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Audience at the new daytime (covered) High Meadow stage at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys do interview and concert for D'Addario at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Del McCoury plays the big G run at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Darren Nicholson with Balsam Range at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Tim Surrett with Balsam Range at Grey Fox 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt

Share this:

About the Author

Tara Linhardt

Tara Linhardt is a music educator, recording artist and independent film producer in Loudon County, VA. She has a Masters in Education and has been performing and teaching traditional music for years both privately and in festivals, workshops, and traditional music camps such as the Traditions Week at McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Tara also holds the Guinness Book World's Record for organizing the Largest Mandolin Ensemble in the history of the world!

Other articles you might enjoy