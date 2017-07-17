MACCMonday — Doyle Lawson, Russell Moore and Jamie Dailey

The 2017 Musicians Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) benefits St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The multi-day musical benefit will take place at Hoover Y Park in Columbus, OH, July 19th-22nd. The event has raised $935,447.00 to help fight childhood cancer, and is hoping to reach their one million dollar goal at this year’s four-day event. For more information or to donate, visit them online.

For this final edition of #MACCMonday, I wanted to showcase one of the truly once-in-a-lifetime musical sets that will be featured at this year’s MACC festival. Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver are often referred to as “The School of Bluegrass” due to the high quantity of bluegrass stars who first found their start in this music under the tutelage of Mr. Doyle Lawson. To help kick off this year’s MACC, Doyle Lawson will be joined by two of his most celebrated pupils, Russell Moore and Jamie Dailey.

Russell Moore’s tenure as a member of Quicksilver is among the band’s most celebrated years, and during his time with the band, DLQ was one of (if not the) most successful bluegrass band on the circuit. From the mid-eighties until the early-nineties, Russell Moore’s powerful voice was a signature part of the Quicksilver sound, heard on such classic recordings as I Don’t Care, That’s How I Can Count On You, and She’s Walking Through My Memory. Since his Quicksilver days, Russell Moore has led IIIrd Tyme Out, and has become the most-awarded male vocalist in IBMA history.

Now one of the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry, Jamie Dailey began his education with Quicksilver in 1998, and was a mainstay of the DLQ show until he left to form Dailey & Vincent in 2007. During his nine years with the band, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver enjoyed yet another resurgence, generating such bluegrass hits as Sadie’s Got Her New Dress On, The Hard Game Of Love, Girl From West Virginia, and the 2003 IBMA Song of the Year, Blue Train (Of The Heartbreak Line).

To enjoy such a celebration of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver’s music will truly be a memorable experience, both for the audience, and those involved. “I’m really looking forward to the special set at the MACC festival this year with Doyle Lawson and Jamie, and sharing the stage with an incredible group of musicians and singers!” says Moore. For those wondering if Russell will be singing his oft-requested She’s Walking Through My Memory, you will have to head to the MACC on Wednesday to find out if it is included. “We’ve got a pretty good idea what the set list will look like, and I’m excited to say it should definitely be a crowd pleaser!” (Fingers crossed!!)

Jamie Dailey shares the same sentiment. “When Darrel Adkins asked me to join Russell Moore and Doyle Lawson to come sing at the MACC, I was thrilled to say yes.” The fact that this special collaboration will help raise funds for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital makes the event that much more special to Jamie. “To help St Jude’s and a great cause through songs and friendship is a blessing to me.”

The man himself, Mr. Doyle Lawson even passed on his thoughts regarding this special event. “I am really looking forward to the special performance at the MACC event on Wednesday evening with two fellows who contributed greatly when they were a part of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. Russell Moore and Jamie Dailey have gone on to carve their place in the world of music, and I couldn’t be happier for them.” He even shared another special surprise regarding the backing band for the big show! “It’s going to be a fun night of music with the help of Josh Swift, Eli Johnston, Stephen Burwell and Jesse Baker.”

Doyle says it best when summing up everyone’s sentiments in looking forward to this special evening, “Yessir, gonna be a good time for sure!!!”

Doyle Lawson, Russell Morore, & Jamie Dailey will be performing on Wednesday, July 19th at Hoover Y Park in Columbus. For more information on Musicians Against Childhood Cancer, check out www.musiciansagainstchildhoodcancer.com.