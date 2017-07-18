Lorraine Jordan does the Ardara Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by John Lawless

Last week, Lorraine Jordan made the journey from her home in North Carolina, along with her band, to perform at the Ardara Bluegrass Festival held in Donegal in northwestern Ireland. There she did sets of her own material with Carolina Road, and played with the Garrett Newton Band, fronted by her young banjo-picking protégé.

She sent us some photos from the festival to document the trip which she hopes everyone will enjoy.

And this quote from Sean McKerr, a bass player from Lurgan in Northern Ireland, who they met at Ardara and jammed with over the weekend. His reaction encapsulates that of the folks at the festival, when he says, “Ireland has fallen in love with the magic of their music, and Garrett is being hailed as a star.”

Everyone is hoping for a return visit.

  • Lorraine Jordan with the Garrett Newton Band at the Ardara Bluegrass Fesival
  • Garret Newton, Sean McKerr, and Lorraine Jordan stop for a bite in Donegal
  • At The Bee Hive where the band stayed in Donegal
  • Lorraine Jordan with the Garrett Newton Band at the Ardara Bluegrass Fesival
  • Pat of The Bee Hive where the band stayed in Donegal
  • Morning view from Lorraine's hotel on her trip to Ireland

