The Mountain & The Sea video from Cricket Tell The Weather

Andrea Asprelli, who performs as Cricket Tell The Weather, has released a live performance video of her latest song, The Mountain & The Sea.

At times, she has toured with a four piece band, as she did when they won the 2013 Fresh Grass competition, but for this video it’s just Andrea on banjo and Jason Borisoff on guitar.

Asprelli is a perfect example of the cultural mixing that occurs in modern day America. The child of Italian and Indonesian parents, she was raised in Colorado, and has moved to New York to pursue her passion for Appalachian music.

The Mountain & The Sea is a lovely song which highlights Andrea’s strong connection to the old time mountain sound.

You can keep up with Andrea and her music online.