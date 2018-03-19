Jens Kruger to undergo kidney surgery

Jens Kruger, celebrated North Carolina banjo player, and one-half of the popular Kruger Brothers, has scheduled surgery for early next month to remove a tumor recently discovered on one of his kidneys.

The tumor was discovered while Jens was hospitalized for treatment of a severe infection he contracted while returning to the US from his native home in Switzerland, where the band had been recently touring.

There has been no mention of any loss of kidney function, and doctors expect a complete recovery following surgery. Though a number of shows in Switzerland will need to be rescheduled for early in 2019, Jens and his brother Uwe are looking forward to seeing all their friends and fans at MerleFest at the end of April.

Likewise, no interruption is anticipated for the upcoming Kruger Brothers Music Academy in Wilkesboro, NC this May.

Jens is recuperating now at home, and using the down time to write some new music.

Let’s all hope for Jens to be back in the pink soon!