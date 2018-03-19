Competitors announced for 2018 KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest

The folks at Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO have announced the finalists for their 2018 KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest, to be held in the park on May 26. The invitational competition brings 20 promising young groups to perform before a live audience, and a panel of professional judges, during the park’s annual Bluegrass & BBQ festival.

Bands invited to participate consist of members 21 and under, though parents of younger pickers are allowed. All must perform with only a single microphone, and are judges on instrumental and vocal ability, professionalism, and audience reaction.

The 2018 finalists are:

2nd Time Around – Stephenville, TX

Chords of Grace – Garden Ridge, TX

Dixie Jubilee – Woodstock, GA

The Ellis Family – Pope, MS

Figuring It Out – Bemidji, MN

The Graham Family – Winchester, KY

Hand Picked – New Athens, IL

Kentucky Just Us – Greensburg, KY

The Mahlstedt Family – Cokato, MN

Paul Family Bluegrass – Trout Creek, MI

Po’ Anna – Willard, MO

Resonating Grace – Greenbrier, AR

Riegle Family Band – Muncie, IN

Russell Clan – Guthrie, OK

Southern Flavor – Mayfield, KY

Southern Strings – Branson, MO

Sugar Creek Bluegrass – Alexandria, OH

That Dalton Gang – Lockwood, MO

The Templetons – Lostant, IL

Twang – Mountain View, AR

Bluegrass & BBQ runs literally the entire month of May, with more than 60 top bluegrass acts onstage during that period. Find full details online.