Shannon Slaughter & County Clare have a new music video for That Old County Road from their current album, Never Standing Still.

It’s a live take of the song, shot during the 5th Annual Trantham Farms Bluegrass at the Hangar in Alexandria, Alabama by Bluegrass Preservation. The song is captured in very professional, multi-camera format, with Shannon’s wife, Heather, joining the group on harmony vocals.

Keep an eye on Shannon’s web site to see where you can catch them live.