Terry Poirier to Little Roy & Lizzy

Terry Poirier has been announced as the new bass player with the Little Roy & Lizzy Show. The Canadian native now living in Lexington, KY will start his tenure with the band on June 9.

Terry went looking for a job recently when word went out that The Spinney Brothers, with whom he had been working this past three years, would cease touring at the end of this season. And it didn’t take long for such an experienced and capable musician to land a new gig.

It worked out that the Spinneys’ decision to give up the road coincided with Little Roy & Lizzy bass player Haley Stiltner’s opportunity to join US Navy Band Country Current on banjo. The five string is her true love, so she dropped the bass and will start with Country Current as soon as she completes basic training.

So Terry steps in with Little Roy & Lizzy, and Haley heads for boot camp.

Poirier got his start in bluegrass at 5 years old, performing in a family band with his father, Eddie Poirier, in eastern Canada. Since moving to the US he has also worked with NewTown and become a sought-after live audio engineer in Lexinton.