First look at Gettysburg spring festival for 2017

Posted on by Frank Baker

This past weekend saw the 74th Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival held in south central Pennsylvania at the Granite Hill Camping Resort. Hosted all these years by the Cornett family, bluegrass lovers in this part of the country know they can always expect a good show at this festival, both spring and fall.

And as is usually the case, Frank Baker was there shooting photos for us. He tells us that he has a large cache of images to go through, but sent along a few right away to give a quick taste of the proceedings.

  • Blue Highway at the 2017 Gettysburg Spring Bluegrass Festival - photo by Frank Baker
  • The Gibson Brothers at the 2017 Gettysburg Spring Bluegrass Festival - photo by Frank Baker
  • John Cowan with Darin & Brooke Aldridge at the 2017 Gettysburg Spring Bluegrass Festival - photo by Frank Baker
  • John Cowan with Darin & Brooke Aldridge at the 2017 Gettysburg Spring Bluegrass Festival - photo by Frank Baker
  • Sideline at the 2017 Gettysburg Spring Bluegrass Festival - photo by Frank Baker
  • Tammy Rogers with The Steeldrivers at the 2017 Gettysburg Spring Bluegrass Festival - photo by Frank Baker
  • Brent Truitt with The Steeldrivers at the 2017 Gettysburg Spring Bluegrass Festival - photo by Frank Baker

We’ll have many more galleries of Frank’s photos from the 2017 Spring Gettysburg festival over the next few days.

