Mike Bentley introduces Someone Else with a video

With his new solo project, All I’ve Got, Mike Bentley is making a pitch to be considered among the top male vocalists in bluegrass music. His rich baritone voice just oozes sincerity, and the songs he has chosen are perfect vehicles for his style of singing.

A single, being released tomorrow shows what Mike has to offer in a duet with Flatt Lonesome’s Charli Robertson. The song, Someone Else, was written by Ronnie Bowman with Wayne Taylor and Chris Harris, and both Mike and Charli let it all hang out with the vocal acrobatics.

Co-writer Taylor offers a big atta boy to Mike for the track…

“When you are part of the song writing process and you get something good, the first thing you start thinking about is the right artist for the song. Well, I think we found the perfect artist for this song. Mike has been one of my favorite vocalists for a long time, and the combination of Mike, Charli, Ronnie and Alan and all the great musicians on this record, I think it’s a home run. Congrats my friend on a job well done.”

In this video you can hear the track and get some details on the other talented musicians involved in the record’s production.

Someone Else releases tomorrow as a single, and can be purchased from popular download sites at that time. Radio programmers can get the track now from Airplay Direct.

The full album, produced by Alan Bibey, is expected sometime in July.