Tammy Sullivan passes

Posted on by Richard Thompson

Tammy Sullivan, who with her father, Jerry, carried on the legacy of the Sullivan Family bluegrass Gospel group, passed away on April 20, 2017. She was just a young 52 years old, and she succumbed to the dreaded Cancer disease.

Tammy Regina Sullivan was born on October 2, 1964. She had been singing with her father since she was 14 years old, playing upright bass. As soon as she graduated from high school, the two began performing and touring together.

Here’s a video of them on a Bill Gaither program singing Workin’ On A Building with Marty Stuart, Stuart Duncan, and Charlie Cushman.

Visitation was on Saturday, April 22 at Clearwater Assembly of God Church, Wagarville, Alabama. The funeral service took place on Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Clearwater Assembly of God Church, with interment at Clearwater Cemetery.

Rev. Glenn Sullivan and Rev. Wilbert Reed officiated with St. Stephens Funeral Home directing.

R.I.P., Tammy Sullivan.

About the Author

Richard Thompson

Richard F. Thompson is a long-standing free-lance writer specialising in bluegrass music topics. A two-time Editor of British Bluegrass News, he has been seriously interested in bluegrass music since about 1970. As well as contributing to that magazine, he has, in the past 30 plus years, had articles published by Country Music World, International Country Music News, Country Music People, Bluegrass Unlimited, MoonShiner (the Japanese bluegrass music journal) and Bluegrass Europe. He wrote the annotated series I'm On My Way Back To Old Kentucky, a daily memorial to Bill Monroe that culminated with an acknowledgement of what would have been his 100th birthday, on September 13, 2011.

