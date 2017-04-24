Tammy Sullivan passes

Tammy Sullivan, who with her father, Jerry, carried on the legacy of the Sullivan Family bluegrass Gospel group, passed away on April 20, 2017. She was just a young 52 years old, and she succumbed to the dreaded Cancer disease.

Tammy Regina Sullivan was born on October 2, 1964. She had been singing with her father since she was 14 years old, playing upright bass. As soon as she graduated from high school, the two began performing and touring together.

Here’s a video of them on a Bill Gaither program singing Workin’ On A Building with Marty Stuart, Stuart Duncan, and Charlie Cushman.

Visitation was on Saturday, April 22 at Clearwater Assembly of God Church, Wagarville, Alabama. The funeral service took place on Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Clearwater Assembly of God Church, with interment at Clearwater Cemetery.

Rev. Glenn Sullivan and Rev. Wilbert Reed officiated with St. Stephens Funeral Home directing.

R.I.P., Tammy Sullivan.