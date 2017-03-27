Suwannee Spring Reunion closes out in style

Jim Lauderdale: “Actually an old bluegrass album that I recorded in 1979. I went to Nashville to hang out for about five months, and my goals were to hang out with George Jones and Roland White. I was really into the Kentucky Colonels with Roland and Clarence at that time. I had gotten out of college and went to Nashville, and I never got to hang out with George Jones, but I got to hang out with Roland.

Bluegrass Today: “Were you much of a bluegrasser back then?”

JL: “Oh yeah! My goal back then, even a few years before that when I was still in high school, was to make bluegrass records. I was a banjo player, but I just didn’t have it together to make that happen. Then Roland and I got to be pals ,and sang a lot together and harmonized well together since I’d heard so many of their records and was in tune with what they were doing, so we did this record. It had Marty Stuart playing guitar on it, Johnny Warren is on fiddle, Terry Smith is on bass, Gene Wooten is on dobro, and Stan Brown is playing banjo. So we recorded it in Earl Scruggs’ basement, which was called ‘Scruggs Sound’ back then. Earl would come down sometimes and bring coffee on a silver tray for us! I mean it was surreal! I had written a few songs for the record and then some of the songs were older, but about half the record is duets without banjo, and the other half is straight-on bluegrass. But then I couldn’t get a deal for it. I tried taking it around when I had some mixes of it on cassette tapes. I’d mail them to the bluegrass labels, but it was a catch-22 because I wasn’t an established artist on the circuit — even though Roland was involved, it was still mostly a duet record. So anyway, it was real discouraging. Then I moved up to New York and started doing more country, and thought ‘Well, that was my bluegrass career.’ And it wasn’t until I started recorded with Ralph Stanley that I started doing bluegrass albums again.”

BT: “Wow! That was a big gap of time!”

JL: “Yes, a huge gap! And then last summer Roland was sitting in with me at The Station Inn, and as he was leaving the stage he said to me, ‘Oh, by the way, remember those tapes we lost? Well my wife just found them in a box’”

BT: “When will the album come out?”

JL: “I have another album coming out soon this year, so I’ll probably wait until 2018 for that album. But I’m also overdue for an all-new bluegrass album as well”

BT: “How long have you been playing this festival?”

JL: “I think I started coming here around ‘99 or 2000.”

BT: “This festival seems really important to the people that come every year. They say it feels like a homecoming or a family reunion.”

JL: “Yeah, I think so. And this is more of an intimate year. There’s one less stage and I think it works even better.”

BT: “Thanks for talking with me and giving us such a scoop!”

JL: “No problem. That’s your Bluegrass Today exclusive!”