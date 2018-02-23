Sunday images from Joe Val 2018

Sunday of the Joe Val Festival had loads more great bands on the stages, plus workshops, and jams, but also is the big stage debut for the kids at the Joe Val Kids Academy. The kids and their teachers have been working on perfecting a few songs all weekend. Then Sunday at noon they take the stage singing, strumming, and taking their solos. There was the main Academy and the last few years there has also been the advanced group of the Kids Academy as well.

I think most people who came got to see some strong well known acts as well as discovering some new acts on stage. And I talked to many folks who had learned a lot to add to their own playing while at the festival.One couple had just come in for the day… but just couldn’t leave and ended up staying for two days. Most of the people that attend this event seem to like meeting others who also love the music, and the halls were often full of people reuniting with old buddies and/or jumping into a jam with folks they just met.

A big thank you to The Boston Bluegrass Union, and to all the sponsors, for putting on the Joe Val Festival annually, as well as their other events throughout the year that bring entertainment, fellowship, and inspiration to so many people. I am already looking forward to next year’s festival!

Here’s Hot Rize with Radio Boogie…

…and Rock Hearts with Whispering Waters.