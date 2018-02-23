Sunday images from Joe Val 2018

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival – photo © Tara Linhardt

Sunday of the Joe Val Festival had loads more great bands on the stages, plus workshops, and jams, but also is the big stage debut for the kids at the Joe Val Kids Academy. The kids and their teachers have been working on perfecting a few songs all weekend. Then Sunday at noon they take the stage singing, strumming, and taking their solos. There was the main Academy and the last few years there has also been the advanced group of the Kids Academy as well.

I think most people who came got to see some strong well known acts as well as discovering some new acts on stage. And I talked to many folks who had learned a lot to add to their own playing while at the festival.One couple had just come in for the day… but just couldn’t leave and ended up staying for two days. Most of the people that attend this event seem to like meeting others who also love the music, and the halls were often full of people reuniting with old buddies and/or jumping into a jam with folks they just met.

A big thank you to The Boston Bluegrass Union, and to all the sponsors, for putting on the Joe Val Festival annually, as well as their other events throughout the year that bring entertainment, fellowship, and inspiration to so many people. I am already looking forward to next year’s festival!

Here’s Hot Rize with Radio Boogie

…and Rock Hearts with Whispering Waters.

  • Waldo Otto visits Hot Rize at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hot Rize at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hot Rize at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Red Knuckles & The Trailblazers at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Wendell Mercantile with Red Knuckles & The Trailblazers at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Red Knuckles at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Red Knuckles & The Trailblazers at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Red Knuckles & The Trailblazers at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Red Knuckles & The Trailblazers at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Slade with Red Knuckles at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rock Hearts at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Wendell Mercantile with Red Knuckles at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Al Garvin and the stage crew at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bryan Sutton with Hot Rize at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Eric Gibson and Waldo Otto at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Advanced Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy on stage at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Leigh Gibson at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Nick Forster with Hot Rize at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Southern Rail at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Sharon Horovitch with Southern Rail at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rock Hearts at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Zolla Boys at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jesse Brock with The Gibson Brothers at the 2018 Joe Val Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt

Share this:

About the Author

Tara Linhardt

Tara Linhardt is a music educator, recording artist and independent film producer in Loudon County, VA. She has a Masters in Education and has been performing and teaching traditional music for years both privately and in festivals, workshops, and traditional music camps such as the Traditions Week at McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Tara also holds the Guinness Book World's Record for organizing the Largest Mandolin Ensemble in the history of the world!

Other articles you might enjoy