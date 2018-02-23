Heather and Tony Mabe sign with 7flat Records

When Clay Hess launched his record label, 7flat Records, he really intended it for distributing the music he would record with his own Clay Hess Band. But thinking more about it recently, he began to believe that he should use the opportunity to celebrate other artists in our music that are deserving of greater attention.

And so 7flat has signed a deal with Heather and Tony Mabe, soulful pickers and singers from Virginia. You may recall the names, as the husband-and-wife duo toured together on the bluegrass circuit for several years. But a decision to focus their talents on Christian ministry has taken them from the festivals to the church house, where they continue to share their music with folks all over the southeast.

Clay says that a discussion with his wife set the wheels in motion for a new album with the Mabes.

“This was something I felt led to do. I was talking with my wife a few years ago about there being people with incredible talent out there that aren’t recording, and she immediately said, ‘like Heather Berry Mabe.’ Heather, like Stacy Grubb (who I am recording a Gospel project for now), is an incredible talent that needs to be heard. In my opinion she and Stacy are not only two of the best female vocalists in this genre, but two of the best vocalists period. I was thinking a few months ago, ‘It is a shame when great artists can’t get a record deal.’ Then I thought, ‘instead of saying it is a shame, do something about it,’ so I am going to try. It will be a big undertaking, but I feel strongly about it, so we’ll see how it goes.”

They should get to recording this spring with hopes to have a finished project later this year. It will primarily feature Heather’s lovely singing voice and Tony’s strength as a picker, with a number of guests artists joining them in the studio.

This past few years the only place you could hear them pick and sing has been online, unless they happen to visit your church along their way.

Here is one they put on YouTube in 2016…

This is definitely one to look forward to!