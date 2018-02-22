Rhonda Vincent and Billy Droze to co-host ICM Awards

It’s always nice to see bluegrass musicians representing our music on new stages and in new places. Soon, the reigning Queen of Bluegrass will do just that as she co-hosts the upcoming Inspirational Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House on Thursday, April 5th. Joining her will be Billy Droze, an artist who should be familiar to the bluegrass world for both his songwriting prowess and as an artist. In their Facebook Live announcement yesterday, they also confirmed that Mo Pitney and Jason Crabb are expected to be on the show as well.

The Inspirational Country Music Association supports and honors country and country-adjacent artists whose music echoes the organization’s message of “Faith, Family, and Country.” They host an awards show each year as well as a Talent Showdown competition for up-and-coming artists.

If Rhonda and Billy’s live performance of Gospel favorite Beulah Land is any indication of what attendees can expect, it’s sure to be a great event. For more information on the ICM Awards week (April 2nd-April 5th) or the awards show, please visit: inspirationalcountrymusic.com