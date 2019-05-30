Sturgill Simpson grasses up the Opry

On Tuesday night, Sturgill Simpson played the Grand Ole Opry. No big news there, as the Americana/country singer and songwriter has become something of a celebrity in town this past few years while his records have garnered more and more critical acclaim and chart success.

But this show was different, as he appeared with a bluegrass band made up of Nashville super pickers, and did an entire 30 minute acoustic set. The neo-outlaw singer was born and raised in Kentucky, and knows his way around some Bill Monroe and Ralph Stanley.

He enlisted help from Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Scott Vestal on banjo, and Sierra Hull on mandolin, and they performed a set of bluegrass standards on the Opry stage, along with one from his current album.

Not too shabby! Will a bluegrass album be in his future?