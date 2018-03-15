Station Inn launches online streaming

As we all know, technology has made a big change in how folks consume music in recent years. While some of this may be negative, especially to the artists who make percentages of pennies for plays on streaming services, there’s no doubt that new technology has helped increase audiences in most every genre. Last night, Nashville’s famous Station Inn jumped on board with a popular new method of getting music out into the world, Facebook Live.

Last night’s Ed Haley Tribute & Old Time Fiddle Night was streamed live over Facebook, as well as on the Station Inn’s website. It’s the first time the Station Inn, which regularly features bluegrass stars and up-and-comers alike, has ever presented a live broadcast of any of the performances held there. As of this afternoon, the Facebook Live video on the official Station Inn page had over 3,000 views, not counting the many Facebook shares or views that came through the venue’s website. Comments on the video came from viewers in a number of states, as well as international locations including Canada and Australia.

According to the Station Inn Facebook page, they’ve been working on live broadcasting a show for several years, but this is the first time they were able to bring everything together and make it possible. They hope to make live streams a frequent feature, broadcasting shows as much as possible. Future live streams will be announced in their monthly email newsletter, the Station Inn Picker. Folks interested in signing up can visit the Station Inn’s website.

For anyone who missed it and would like to catch some fine old-time fiddling, last night’s show is available for replay on both Facebook and the Station Inn website.