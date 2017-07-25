Where I Stand video from Old Salt Union

Compass Records has released a video for Where I Stand, the debut single from their upcoming self-titled album from Old Salt Union.

The Union is another modern string band that came to prominence by winning the FreshGrass band competition, back in 2015. Alison Brown, award-winning banjoist and co-founder of Compass Records, saw something in the band the first time she heard them play. She agreed to produce their next album, and here they are on her label.

John Brighton is on fiddle, Jesse Farrar on bass and lead vocals, Justin Wallace on mandolin, Ryan Murphey on banjo, and Rob Kindle on guitar. Most are recent converts to contemporary bluegrass and acoustic music. They have found a ready audience among young festival fans and have three previous previous, independently-produced recordings available.

Check out Where I Stand…

The new album is slated to drop August 4, with online pre-orders enabled now.