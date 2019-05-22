Seven Bridges Road video from Trinity River Band

It’s been a while since we heard from Trinity River Band, made up of the five members of the Harris family from Callahan, FL. But they have a lot going on these days, with a new album, a new single, and a new music video to celebrate the record’s release.

Trinity River Band has been unique among family bluegrass groups, in that they have survived and grown as the children have become young adults. Often, the inevitable pressures of young people setting about their own lives puts stresses on a band consisting of siblings and their parents. But the Harris family has kept it all together, and created a string of six albums, each more attractive than the last, and all featuring the creativity and virtuosity fans have come to expect from this talented clan.

Unbroken is the name of their latest project, and while it again primarily showcases the singing of eldest daughter, Sarah Harris-Hall, the debut single finds Mike, her dad, out in front.

It’s an uptempo, grassy remake of Seven Bridges Road, a love song to the Alabama countryside that was a mega hit for The Eagles in 1980 when their Live album was released. Though that was where most people first heard it, it had been written in the 1960s by Steve Young, who first recorded it in 1969. Even the Eagles version which most people recognize was a cover, taken from an a cappella arrangement by Iain Matthews of Fairport Connection that he cut in 1973.

Seven Bridges Road has been recorded several dozen times, including a take by Dolly Parton and The Isaacs, Joan Baez, and reso-guitar master, Josh Graves.

Now we can add Trinity River Band to that list, as you can see in the official music video, shot earlier this year at Heartwood Soundstage in Gainesville, FL.

In addition to Mike on guitar and Sarah on mandolin, Trinity River Band is Mike’s wife, Lisa, on bass, their son, Josh, on banjo, and youngest daughter, Brianna, on fiddle.

Seven Bridges Road, and/or Unbroken, are available now wherever you stream or download music online, or on CD directly from the band.