Rick Faris to Dark Shadow Recording

Dark Shadow Recording has announced that they have signed Rick Faris, guitarist and vocalist for Special Consensus, to a contract with the label. Rick will continue to work with Special C while recording a new solo project when the band is idle.

Based in Nashville, Dark Shadow is owned and operated by Stephen and Jana Mougin, both bluegrass artists with a long pedigree. Before they were married, Jana performed with the popular European band Fragment, based at that time in the Czech Republic. They still do occasional reunion tours, but she is living now in the US. Stephen is the guitarist with the Sam Bush Band, and a noted studio engineer, sideman, and producer.

Rick got his start early in the bluegrass world, performing with his family’s band as a youngster. His dad, Bob, was a champion fiddler who performed all over the US, but retired from touring to raise his kids in the ’90s. So what does a restless bluegrass dad do… he starts his own family band! Bob and his four sons became a popular attraction, winning multiple SPBGMA awards around the turn of the century, and holding forth in their own theater show in Kansas, before eventually disbanding in 2009.

Rick says that he is delighted to join forces with the Mougins.

“I will be releasing a solo project on Dark Shadow Recording in 2019. I have known both Stephen and Jana Mougin since I was a young kid in the Faris Family band, and I’m looking forward to learning more from some of the most talented people in the music industry. I feel honored to join the ranks of Becky Buller (one of the hottest forces on the market for both songwriting and performing), and I hope we get to the chance to expand our collaborations! Given the current level of excellence at Dark Shadow Recording, I hope to do justice by adding to this already great and expanding label. Thank you Stephen and all the folks at DSR for inviting me to join this stellar team!”

Stephen will start work soon producing Rick’s album at his Nashville studio, and believes that he has caught a rising star in Faris.

“Rick is one of the great voices in modern bluegrass music. Over the years, I’ve watched him grow into a powerhouse musician, delivering compelling performances both on stage and in recordings. Through our partnership, we plan to create a solo album dedicated to his own brand of bluegrass. It’s time for the world to hear more from Rick Faris!”

You can learn more about Dark Shadow Recording and their facilities online.