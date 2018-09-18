Highland Travelers at Kentuckians of Michigan

This past weekend was the opening of the winter bluegrass series presented by the Kentuckians of Michigan, who recently held their 58th annual picnic. This weekend marked something over 20 years of presenting bluegrass music on Friday nights during the winter season. Friday was kicked off by The Huron River Band. These guys are seasoned local musicians. Newly installed Kentuckians president, Burl Stevens, plays dobro in the band.

Saturday night was a special evening featuring the newly formed Highland Travelers that entertained an enthusiastic crowd. The band is comprised of former Boxcars members Adam Steffey, Keith Garrett, and Gary Hultman along with former Rambler’s Choice members Jason Davis and Kameron Keller. The band played several tunes from their new CD. The Highland Travelers will rapidly become a band that is in high demand.

Next Friday brings Bobby and Patsy Ann Hutch and Grand Ol’ Country to the Kentuckians stage.

The CandidPix.info cameras stop next in Buena Vista, Virginia for the Nothin’ Fancy Festival.