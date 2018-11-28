Rhonda Vincent does the New York Stock Exchange

Rhonda Vincent will get a jump start on the Christmas season with an appearance tomorrow with her daughter, Sally Berry, at the 95th Annual New York Stock Exchange Christmas Tree Lighting in New York City.

Both will sing during the lighting celebration, Rhonda featuring songs from her 2015 Christmas Time CD, and Sally debuting one from her upcoming solo project, expected in 2019. Afterwards, they will both attend the closing bell ceremony inside.

The entire event will run from 2:30-6:00 p.m. in front of the Stock Exchange on Wall Street, and the public is invited to attend. It will also be live-streamed starting at 4:30 p.m. online.