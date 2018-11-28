Jam In The Trees says goodbye

After a short run of only three years, the Jam In The Trees festival near Asheville, NC has decided to call it quits. Held 2015-18 at Pisgah Brewing Company in Black Mountain, the festival attracted an audience by booking top acts on the more progressive edge of bluegrass music.

Food trucks were brought on site each year as an accompaniment to Pisgah’s tasty concoctions, and special VIP passes were offered that included a brewery tour, preferred parking, a private viewing area and bar, and exclusive port-a-lets.

All attendees could enjoy the high-energy musical offerings, with all sorts of fun jamming both on stage and off.

Jam In The Trees was nominated for an IBMA Momentum Award after its second year in operation, and was named a top festival pick by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.

Organizers declined to comment on what led to the shutdown, though festival President Laurel York shared this statement:

“On behalf of all of us at Jam in the Trees, we’re really going to miss working with you and serving you… we were very excited to be able to bring incredible musical talent to Asheville, and proud of the $5000 raised and donated to Wild Forests and Fauna. Thanks to our musicians and artists, volunteers, and Pisgah brewing. See you on down the road. Keep supporting music and your community!”

Farewell, Jam In The Trees.