Tim Shelton Christmas shows start this week

Yes, that’s noted bluegrass vocalist Tim Shelton on stage with a brass band. It’s the stage persona he’s adopting this month during his A Very Vintage Christmas tour.

Most of us know Shelton from his time leading NewFound Road, who played Gospel and bluegrass music for more than a decade. Between 2003 and 2011 they released a half dozen recordings, with the last three on Rounder. Or you may know him from his Tim Shelton Podcast, which airs at least three days each week online.

But his most recent release carries the same name as the tour, an EP with big band arrangements of 4 Christmas standards. No, it’s not bluegrass, but the music will warm the heart of anyone who grew up listening to the great holiday music of the 1940s through the ’60s. Shelton is a great admirer of that sound, and his voice suits it quite well, as you can hear in the audio samples below.

And this week, a live stage version of his Christmas show begins a tour through the midwest and the southeastern US. Tim is bringing a 12 piece band, with 6 horns, keys, and percussion. For the Ohio shows, Heidi Greer will accompany him on vocals.

Shelton is hoping to turn this A Very Vintage Christmas into an annual affair, taking people back to a sound and a style that still resonates with a good many music lovers.

Shows on the 2018 schedule include:

11/29 The Commons – Columbus, IN

11/30 Dayton Art Institute – Dayton, OH

12/5 The Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN

12/6 Asheville Community Theater – Asheville, NC

12/14 Don Gibson Theater – Shelby, NC

If you live in one of these cities, consider it a fine opportunity to relive some Christmas memories as the 2018 season gets underway. Ticket information can be found online.