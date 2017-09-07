Remington Ryde to Pinecastle Records

Pennsylvania’s Remington Ryde have signed with Pinecastle Records to release their next album, A Storyteller’s Memory, which will be a tribute to the music of the late James King. Included will be their performances of some of King’s most popular numbers, with Thirty Years of Farmin’, Bed by the Window, A Few Old Memories, and Leavin’ among them.

Founder and bandleader Ryan Frankhouser also wrote one for the project called Mr. King, and they have a bonus track of King singing It’s A Cold, Cold World back in 1989.

Ryan says that they all loved his music, and are happy to share it as part of the Pinecastle roster.

“We are very honored to be a part of the Pinecastle family. We can’t wait for the public to hear the new album. To all of us in Remington Ryde, James King was one of the greatest singers of all time and we want to help his music live on forever.”

In addition to Ryan on guitar, the band features Billy Lee Cox on banjo, Warren Blair on fiddle, Stanley Efaw on mandolin, and Richard Egolf on bass.

A Storyteller’s Memory isn’t due for release until November 3, but a single is available to radio now from AirPlay Direct, 30 Years Of Farmin’.