IBMA announces schedule for Wide Open Bluegrass StreetFest

One of the reasons why the city of Raleigh and the Research Triangle in general have embraced the annual World of Bluegrass convention is the street festival that is held each year in conjunction with the IBMA’s big Wide Open Bluegrass festival. That festival is a ticketed event, with some of the most exciting acts in our music appearing on stage, but all day Saturday and Sunday (September 29-30) there are multiple stages with free entertainment on the streets downtown.

The city closes Fayetteville Street to vehicular traffic and turns the downtown area over for PNC Presents Wide Open Bluegrass StreetFest. No conference registration is required to attend these shows, nor a ticket for the main festival occurring simultaneously at the Red Hat Amphitheater. Food and crafts vendors also line the streets and a festive atmosphere reins at this special event put on for the benefit of local residents.

Brochures identifying the various stage locations will be provided on site, and alcoholic beverages are available at certain stage areas.

Here’s the weekend schedule.

City Plaza Stage – Friday

12:00 – Danny Paisley & Southern Grass

1:15 – Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

2:30 – The Ebony Hillbillies

3:45 – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

5:00 – Adam Aijala, Ben Kaufmann, & Friends

6:15 – Tim O’Brien featuring Jan Fabricius

7:45 – Nick Forster & Danny Barnes

9:30 – The Gibson Brothers

City Plaza Stage – Saturday

12:00 – Flashback

1:15 – Joe Newberry & April Verch

2:30 – Kids on Bluegrass

3:45 – Songs from the Road Band

5:00 – Bryan Sutton & Casey Campbell

6:15 – Becky Buller Band

7:45 – Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

9:30 – Chatham County Line ~ELECTRIC~

Davie Street Stage – Friday

12:15 – Strictly Strings

1:30 – Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer, and Sam Gleaves – Tribute to Ola Belle Reed

2:45 – Zoe & Cloyd

4:00 – ShadowGrass

5:15 – Darin & Brooke Aldridge

6:30 – David Holt & Josh Goforth

8:00 – The Kruger Brothers

9:45 – Alan Bibey and Grasstowne

Davie Street Stage – Saturday

12:15 – ClayBank

1:30 – The Piney Woods Boys

2:45 – Snyder Family Band

4:00 – Mark Kuykendall, Bobby Hicks & Asheville Bluegrass

5:15 – Strictly Clean & Decent

6:30 – The Rorrer Brothers and Son

8:00 – Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

9:45 – The Harris Brothers

Hargett Street Stage – Friday

12:30 – Carolina PineCones

1:45 – Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

3:00 – Dave Adkins Band

4:15 – The Grass Cats

5:30 – Tommy Edwards & Bluegrass Experience

6:45 – Missy Raines & The New Hip

8:15 – Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys

9:45 – Volume Five

Hargett Street Stage – Saturday

12:30 – Nixon, Blevins & Gage

1:45 – Williamson Brothers

3:00 – Hank, Pattie, and the Current

4:15 – Kristy Cox

5:30 – Sideline

6:45 – Claire Lynch

8:15 – Kenny & Amanda Smith

9:45 – The Slocan Ramblers

Capitol Stage – Friday

12:15 – FY5

1:30 – The Honey Dewdrops

2:45 – Irene Kelly

4:00 – Nedski and Mojo

5:15 – 10 String Symphony

6:30 – Molly Tuttle Band

8:00 – Front Country

9:45 – Town Mountain

Capitol Stage – Saturday

12:15 – The Outliers

1:30 – Ray Cardwell & Tennessee Moon

2:45 – Ms Adventure

4:00 – NewTown

5:15 – Scythian

6:30 – Jeff Scroggins & Colorado

8:00 – Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle

9:45 – Wood & Wire

Dance Tent – Friday

12:00 – Square Dance with Aaron Ratcliffe (calling) and Blue Ridge Broadcasters

2:00 – Zydeco Ya Yas

3:15 – Contra Dance with Beth Molaro (calling) and Steamshovel

5:00 – The Glorifying Vines Sisters

6:15 – Apple Chill Cloggers w/Patrick Walsh & Friends

7:30 – Open Dance w/ The Ebony Hillbillies

9:30 – Open Dance w/TBD

Dance Tent – Saturday

12:00 – Family Square Dance Kyle Johnston (calling) and Half Hog

2:30 – Clogging Performance & Workshop: Cane Creek Cloggers w/Strictly Strings

4:15 – Contra Dance with Beth Molaro (calling) and Steamshovel

6:15 – Clogging Performance: Green Grass Cloggers w/Uncle John & The Hollis Trio

7:30 – Open Dance w/The Gravy Boys

9:30 – Open Dance w/Scythian

Junior Appalachian Musicians (J.A.M.) @ Martin Street – Friday

12:00 – Ruth Shumway & The High Ridge Pickers

1:00 – Eliza Meyer & Friends

2:00 – Ashe JAM Band

3:00 – Yates Family & Acoustic Heritage

4:00 Virginia Luthiers Band w/ Wayne Henderson & Karlie Keepfer

5:00 – Strictly Strings

6:00 – Cane Mill Road

7:00 – ShadowGrass

8:00 – Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle & Jerry Salley

9:30 – The Trailblazers

Junior Appalachian Musicians (J.A.M.) @ Martin Street – Saturday

12:00 – Karlie Keepfer & Friends

1:00 – The Hill Family

2:00 – Tater Hill Mashers

3:00 – Creekside Crawfish

4:00 – Lang Sisters

5:00 – Cane Mill Road

6:00 – Strictly Strings

7:00 – Joe Newberry & April Verch

8:00 – The Trailblazers

9:30 – ShadowGrass

Youth Stage – Friday

12:00 – Dreamcatcher

1:00 – Michelle Canning Band

2:00 – Circus No. 9

3:00 – Strictly Strings

4:00 – The Sowell Family Pickers

5:00 – IBMA’s “Kids on Bluegrass” Ensembles

7:00 – Berklee Bluegrass All Stars

7:50 – Warren Wilson College

8:40 – East Tennessee State University

Youth Stage – Saturday

12:00 – Seven Pine

1:00 – Jonah Riddle and Carolina Express

2:00 – #MASHTAG

3:00 – That Dalton Gang

4:00 – Salt and Light

5:00 – Morehead State University

5:50 – Pellissippi State Community College

6:40 – Berea College

7:30 – Glenville State College

8:20 – Denison University

It’s always a party out on the street during Wide Open Bluegrass, where new bluegrass fans are made each year.