Real Shine from Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle

Rural Rhythm Records has released a new single from Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle, the first from an album by the group expected later this year.

It’s a song Steve and Tim Stafford wrote with an interesting twist on the theme of the Appalachian whiskey maker. They imagine what the grizzled veteran might think when he sees clear liquor sold in stores, and glitzy distilleries cashing in on his heritage.

We’ll let Gulley explain…

“Real Shine is a song I co-wrote with my main co-writer, Tim Stafford. Tim had the idea of a mountain man whose family had been making moonshine for generations and what he might think of the new-found commercialization and mass production of something that he and his family had taken such pride in producing as a rare mountain specialty. I think, more than anything, the song serves as a way to measure the deeply rooted pride that is ingrained in the man and his family. It’s a straight ahead bluegrass melody delivered with the drive and intensity that our band loves. It’s going to be one that’s a lot of fun to play and sing for years to come.”

Here’s a taste.

Gulley is playing guitar and singing lead, with Bryan Turner on bass and harmony vocal, Gary Robinson on mandolin, and Matthew Cruby on banjo.

Real Shine is available now to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. You can find the track at popular streaming and download sites starting this Friday, May 31.