Last night (9/24) at the Pour House in downtown Raleigh, two bluegrass supergroups convened for a powerhouse set of bluegrass as part of IBMA’s Bluegrass Ramble.

Frank Baker was in the audience, and captured a number of images of Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, joined by The First Ladies of Bluegrass (Alison Brown, Sierra Hull, Becky Buller, Missy Raines, and Justin Moses sitting in for Molly Tuttle).